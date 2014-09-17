Automated Trading from Asset Signals Stands Above Similar Programs

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2014 --Automated Binary Option stock trading is not typically considered a smart way to make money and improve one’s portfolio. It can be very risky, and it relies on formulas more than intuition and acquired knowledge. But Asset Signals is changing the perception behind automated trading with its powerful program.



This company has invested a lot of research into making an automated trading program that really works to the benefit of its clients. It is not just a series of trades based on a standard algorithm. This is an intelligent and evolving system that considers numerous aspects of the market and makes trades that are on par with what live experts would be able to do.



And this method of trading is made very secure and as risk free as possible. That is because Asset Signals allows its clients to take control of their account whenever they want. They can stop trades at any time and make any trades they see fit, even when they are using the automated system. Their account is always under their control, and they never have to feel subject to the automated system.



About Binary Options

The large benefit of this method of trading is that it allows opportunistic binary options trades to be made when the timing is right. Traders do not always have to be watching the stock market, and they don’t have to watch as many stocks as once. The automated system does a lot of that work for them. And it is fully customizable to ensure that trades are being made the way the clients want them to. This is a bold step forward for online trading, and one that is helping many new traders to become successful.