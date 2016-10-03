Automatic Milking Market Set to Exceed $6 Billion in 2021

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2016 --The market for automatic milking and dairy farm automation systems is set to reach $6.02 billion in 2021, according to Arcluster, in its latest and most comprehensive study on the Worldwide Automatic Milking Market [by Systems (Milking, Measurement, Management, Cooling, Transportation), Equipment, Parlors (Parallel, Rotary, Herringbone, Tandem), Services); by Herd Size; Regions]: Market Size, Forecasts, Insights and Opportunities (2016 – 2021). Arcluster forecasts substantial growth for a variety of automation systems across the milking value chain.



The report states that the advent of Industrial IoT in this environment enhances the intelligence at the farm, thereby enabling the farmer to increase production and revenues exponentially. The adoption of automation systems across the chain – from milking, measuring to cooling and transportation is widespread around the world. The market opportunity for automation and connected dairy farm systems is considerable and is expected to be remain like that through the next 5 years.



Arcluster's report on the Automatic Milking market spans 144 pages, and includes 55 market data tables and 51 figures and charts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, forecasts and opportunities in automatic milking across systems, equipment, parlors, services across 3 categories of herds in five regions.



Market Size and Forecasts of Automatic Milking are provided by



Segments

- Systems: Milking, Measurement, Management, Cooling, Transportation, and Others.

- Equipment

- Parlors: Parallel Parlors, Herringbone Parlors, Rotary Parlors, Tandem Parlors.

- Services



Herd Size

- Less than 100

- Between 100 and 1000

- More than 1000



Regions

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Central America/Latin America

- Middle-East & Africa.



The market data and analysis in the report will help vendors, system manufacturers, distributors, and service providers to develop business strategies and marketing goals based on the market data and insights in the report.



