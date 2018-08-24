Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2018 --Industry Trend Analysis:



The market is primarily driven by advanced safety features in vehicles, increasing number of autonomous vehicles and increasing number of electronic components across the globe. In addition, increasing disposable income and rising adoption of electric vehicles in emerging economics will boost the growth of the automotive connectors market in the upcoming years. The increasing incidence of road accidents has encouraged the manufacturers to make more investments on automotive safety features and components. For instance, as per National Safety Council, more than 38000 people died due to motor vehicles crashes in US. This statistics has made Government to invest more on road safety. Increasing fuel prices across the globe will also enhance the demand for hybrid and fuel efficient vehicles in the upcoming years. Furthermore, rise in the adoption of autonomous vehicles will fuel the growth of this market. However, increasing labor cost and high pricing can hamper the growth of automotive connectors market. Thus, considering these drivers and restrains, automotive connectors market is expected to exhibit moderate growth over the forecast period.



Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The key players operating in the global automotive connectors market emphasize on product development in order to introduce more technologically advanced automotive connectors to capture a larger share of the market.



Some of the major players in this market are;

Delphi Automotive PLC



Amphenol



TE Connectivity Corporation



Yazaki Corporation



Sumitomo Electric



Japan Aviation Electronics Industry



Korea Electric Terminal



Rosenberger.



Automotive Connectors Market Segmentation:

By Connection Type: Board to Board Connection, Wire to Board Connection and Wire to Wire Connection



By System Type: Unsealed Connector System and Sealed Connector System



By Vehicle Type: Electric Vehicles, Commercial Vehicle and Passenger Car



By Application: Infotainment, Body Control and Interiors, Engine Control and Cooling System, Safety and Security, Fuel and Emission Control & Others



Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America held a significant share of the Automotive Connectors Market in 2014 due to the increasing awareness of the people towards to road accidents and increase in disposable income especially among middle income group. The Asia-Pacific market has not experienced any substantial growth due to high pricing and low Government initiatives towards road safety, but can experience favorable growth in coming years owing to increasing in disposable income in the region.



By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Market Opportunities:

The key opportunity for the players operating in automotive connectors market lies in the development of various types of technologically advanced and cost effective automotive connectors. Apart from that,increasing promotional and marketing activities of manufacturers coupled with increasing disposable income of people will drive the global automotive connectors market. Moreover, governments' initiatives towards creating awareness among people related to road safety and increasing disposable income of the people will also boost the market to a large extent in the upcoming years.



