Automotive Marketing Consulting Company NuCar Consulting Rebranded as AutoAwards

Odessa, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2016 --After more than 25 years of providing marketing services to the automotive industry, NuCar Consulting has changed its brand name to AutoAwards to better reflect the new and improved automotive marketing solutions that it now provides in response to customer needs.



"We are positioning our company for the future," said Marketing Director Chandler Greene, "as we offer our customers even more ideas, tools and support for success. AutoAwards combines our creative ideas and seamless execution you know and expect with an exciting new platform of integrated and technology-driven retention ideas offering one comprehensive loyalty strategy that works."



As part of this rebranding, AutoAwards has launched a streamlined website that quickly provides dealers with the information they need: http://www.autoawards.com



About AutoAwards

Since our founding in 1991, AutoAwards by NuCar Consulting has been widely recognized as the industry-leader in automotive loyalty marketing, earning longstanding relationships with many of the industry's most successful dealer groups and OEMs.



AutoAwards has always recognized the need for top notch, highly creative, effective loyalty strategies in large and small businesses alike. For this reason, our automotive loyalty marketing expertise is engineered to meet the individual needs and goals of any business - regardless of its size.