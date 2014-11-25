Automotive Plastics Market - Global Industry Growth, Analysis and Forecast, 2012 to 2020: Hexa Research

Felton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2014 --Industry Insights



Global automotive plastics market is expected to grow on account of increasing preference for plastics as a substitute to metals in automotive components. Automotive plastics are widely used in motorcycles, passenger cars and heavy vehicles with an aim to reduce the overall weight of automobiles. Reduction in weight significantly improves fuel efficiency of vehicles. This trend is expected to fuel the demand for automotive plastics over the forecast period. Supporting this trend is government regulations regarding improving fuel efficiency and reducing the weight of vehicles. Increasing demand for passenger cars on account of increasing income levels in emerging markets across the globe is expected to fuel automotive production. This in turn is expected to drive the demand for automotive plastics. Plastics are ideal materials to reduce noise and vibrations in automobiles. Increasing preference for sophisticated automobiles is expected to boost the demand for automotive plastics for such applications. Improving aesthetics and reducing the overall cost of product has driven manufacturers in the market to adopt plastics owing to its cost effectiveness compared to metals and alloys. This is expected to have a positive impact on the market.



Volatile raw material costs and high capital investments is expected to pose challenges to market participants. Most plastics are non-biodegradable in nature, which makes them hazardous to environment. Growing concerns regarding environmental effects associated with plastics may act as a hindrance to market growth. Manufacturers in the market are shifting focus on developing bio-based plastics for automotive applications in order to counter the environmental effects caused by conventional plastics. This is expected to provide market participants opportunities in terms of product development.



Product Insights



Polypropylene based automotive plastic was the dominant product segment for automotive plastics market. Abundant availability of raw materials coupled with its low cost compared to other plastics such as high density polyethylene, polycarbonate and other composites can be attributed to high demand for polypropylene in the market. This factor is expected to further drive polypropylene demand to make it the fastest growing product segment over the forecast period. Polyurethane followed polypropylene to emerge as the second largest product segment.



Application Insights



Automotive plastics are widely used to manufacture interior parts, exterior parts and engine compartments. Interior applications of plastics include door panels, instrument clusters, wiring covers etc. Interior application was the dominant application segment for the market owing to vehicle manufacturers’ preference for plastics to improve interior aesthetic appearance and lower manufacturing costs. Exterior applications include bumpers, mirror covers and under the bonnet applications. Increasing importance to reduce vehicle weight is expected to fuel the demand for automotive plastics in exterior applications.



Regional Insights



Asia Pacific is major regional market for automotive plastics. The market in the region is characterized by huge domestic automotive manufacturing industry and growing demand for automotives in emerging markets of India and China. Low manufacturing costs coupled with presence large scale skilled workforce has driven automotive manufacturing over the past few years. On account of these factors, Asia Pacific automotive plastics market is expected to be the fastest growing region. European and North American markets are characterized by stringent regulatory scenario regarding the reduction of vehicle weight.



Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1 Automotive Plastics – Industry Summary & Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



Chapter 2 Automotive Plastics Industry Outlook

2.1 Market Segmentation

2.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

2.3 Automotive Plastics Value Chain Analysis

2.4 Automotive Plastics Market Dynamics

2.4.1 Market driver analysis

2.4.1.1 Restrictions on vehicular weight

2.4.1.2 Restrictions on vehicular emission

2.4.1.3 Improvements in vehicular aesthetics

2.4.2 Market restraint analysis

2.4.2.1 High capital cost of infrastructure

2.4.2.2 High cost of raw material

2.5 Key Opportunities Prioritized

2.6 Industry Analysis – Porter’s

2.7 Automotive Plastics – Company Market Share Analysis

2.8 Automotive Plastics – PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 3 Automotive Plastics Product Outlook

3.1 Polypropylene

3.1.1. Global market estimates and forecast, 2012-2020, (Kilo Tons), (USD million)

3.2 Polyurethane

3.2.1 Global market estimates and forecast, 2012-2020, (Kilo Tons), (USD million)

3.3 ABS

3.3.1 Global market estimates and forecast, 2012-2020, (Kilo Tons), (USD million)

3.4 HDPE

3.4.1 Global market estimates and forecast, 2012-2020, (Kilo Tons), (USD million)

3.5 Polycarbonate

3.5.1 Global market estimates and forecast, 2012-2020, (Kilo Tons), (USD million)

3.6 Composites

3.6.1 Global market estimates and forecast, 2012-2020, (Kilo Tons), (USD million)



Chapter 4 Automotive Plastics Application Outlook

4.1 Interior

4.1.1. Automotive Plastics demand for Interior applications, 2012-2020, (Kilo Tons), (USD million)

4.2 Exterior

4.2.1 Automotive Plastics demand for exterior applications, 2012-2020, (Kilo Tons), (USD million)

4.3 Engine Compartment

4.3.1 Automotive Plastics demand for engine compartment applications, 2012-2020, (Kilo Tons), (USD million)



Chapter 5 Automotive Plastics Regional Outlook

5.1 North America

5.1.1 market volume & revenue by product, 2012-2020 (Kilo Tons), (USD million)

5.1.2 market volume & revenue by application, 2012-2020 (Kilo Tons), (USD million)

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 market volume & revenue by product, 2012-2020 (Kilo Tons), (USD million)

5.2.2 market volume & revenue by application, 2012-2020 (Kilo Tons), (USD million)

5.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.1 market volume & revenue by product, 2012-2020 (Kilo Tons), (USD million)

5.3.2 market volume & revenue by application, 2012-2020 (Kilo Tons), (USD million)

5.4 RoW

5.4.1 market volume & revenue by product, 2012-2020 (Kilo Tons), (USD million)

5.4.2 market volume & revenue by application, 2012-2020 (Kilo Tons), (USD million)



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Revenue Analysis

6.2 Product Benchmarking

6.3 Strategic Developments



Chapter 7 Methodology &Cellulose Fibers

7.1 Research Methodology

7.2 Research Automotive Plastics & Assumptions

7.3 List of Data Sources



Companies analyzed in Chapter 6

Akzonobel N.V.

BASF SE

Bayer Materialscience AG

Borealis AG

Evonik Industries

GrupoAntolin-Irausa S.A.

Hanwha Azdel Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Lear Corporation

Magna International Incorporated

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Owens Corning

Quadrant AG

Royale DSM N.V.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Teijin Limited

The Dow Chemical Company



