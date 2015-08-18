AutoTradingBinary.com Introduces Hands-off Auto Trading Feature for Binary Options Brokers

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2015 --AutoTradingBinary.com is pleased to announce that this popular binary options trading platform now offers hands-off auto trading facility, a new feature that will make life easier for the traders. Since the inception of the company in 2012, AutoTradingBinary has been offering trustworthy information and numerous automated trading systems and managed accounts to investors interested in binary options. It is believed that their new hands-off auto trading feature will be greatly appreciated by the traders, particularly the newbies.



AutoTradingBinary's new feature will mean that the trades placed by the expert traders will be copied automatically to the binary options account of the members. This process will continue round the clock, allowing the AutoTradingBinary members to be a part of the process even when they are asleep. While signing up for auto-trading, users will be able to choose from three risk profiles to fit their investment strategy.



Talking about the introduction of this new feature, AutoTradingBinary.com's founder and CEO Chris Bailey said, "It is important to ensure that the trading decisions are made quickly. This involves decoding an enormous volume of data within a very short time and acting accordingly. Our new, automated system will keep our members miles ahead of other systems, delivering exceptionally high yields."



AutoTradingBinary.com's primary objective is to make trading safe and profitable for all regardless of their level of skill and experience. Members can register here for free, and benefit from a handful of different strategies on the members page. Members can seek expert advice at any stage if they want. The expert traders at AutoTradingBinary.com maintain 100% transparency while managing a member's trade account or placing a trade. Some of the expert traders available at AutoTradingBinary.com have already made their name in the world of stock trading and binary options.



Apart from top-class trading systems and managed accounts, AutoTradingBinary.com is also known for their education center that regularly publishes high-quality articles related to different aspects of trading. The website also has a blog section where the latest news, updates, and case-studies related to the industry are published on a regular basis.



To find out more about AutoTradingBinary.com, please visit http://www.autotradingbinary.com/



About AutoTradingBinary.com

AutoTradingBinary.com is an independent site offering information to those interested in binary options and the numerous automated trading systems and managed accounts that are available to them.