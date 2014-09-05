Autumn Marketplace, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Blankets

Pearland, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2014 --Annette Andrews is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.TheBlanketNook.com. The website offers a wide selection of blankets such as picnic blankets, throws, and travel blankets as well as blankets made of wool, fleece, and faux fur. Annette was inspired to start her website by her own love of blankets. She wanted to provide customers with the blankets that they would need to experience comfort and warmth everywhere they went.



There are many high quality blankets available within the merchandise of TheBlanketNook.com. The website carries items including wool blend blankets, embroidered blankets, beach blankets, fleece travel blankets, microfiber blankets, wool blankets, picnic blankets, faux fur throws, and much more. In the future, Annette plans on adding sports blankets, baby blankets, and pet blankets to the website. By providing more blanket options, she hopes to have customers return to her website to find blankets to meet their household needs.



Providing affordable and high quality blanket options is of utmost importance to Annette concerning the products offered on TheBlanketNook.com. The website offers many blankets at low prices so that people can afford to buy blankets on any budget. Annette works to hand pick a wide variety of blankets to offer to her customers so that she is sure she is offering them the best products and the widest selection possible.



In addition to the main website, Annette is also launching a blog located at http://www.WarmAndCozyBlanketsBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to blankets and incorporating blankets into a home. Annette will be writing about how to choose a picnic blanket, what to look for in different blankets, different types of blankets, how wool blankets are made, how faux fur is better than real fur, and other topics related to blankets. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with additional information to help them choose the right blanket for their needs.



