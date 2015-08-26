Autumn's Promise Assisted Living Hires a New Wellness Director

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2015 --There’s a little déjà vu at Autumn’s Promise with the return of Brittany Sullivan. A favorite employee, Brittany took a leave-of-absence in December 2014. Autumn’s Promise is happy to announce that Brittany has returned as of June 2015 as Wellness Director.



Brittany has experience working in Assisted Living facilities and a Group home. She has additional Certifications in First Aid and Choking, CPR, and Medication Administration.



When asked what she likes most about her work, Brittany said, “I Love seeing smiles on the Resident’s faces everyday with the types of opportunities and services I provide for them. I Love planning all the different crafts and games, interacting with the Residents on so many different levels. At the end of the day, I like knowing that I made a difference in many Resident’s lives. It is a very fulfilling job.”



Brittany likes that Autumn’s Promise is dedicated and passionate about their staff and, most importantly, their Residents. She says, “It’s a great place to work and they care so much.” Their loyalty and compassion also underscore why her choice to work at Autumn’s Promise is a great one. Welcome back to Autumn’s Promise Brittany Sullivan!



Autumn’s Promise Assisted Living offers all the comforts of home for residents in a luxurious, inviting setting. Autumn’s Promise provides 24-hour services so that they can live the independent life they desire with as much support as they need from the professional, caring staff. Chef-prepared meals, activities tailored to the individual and 3D theatre room are just a few of the amenities residents will enjoy.



Owner Ginger Lutz offers more than 40 years’ experience in nursing, 20 in geriatric nursing and 16 years’ experience as a CBRF Administrator. She has the depth of knowledge and dedication needed to provide a new type of experience for area Residents. Daughter Nicole Silta has a Bachelor’s degree, WI State Administrator Certification and a lifetime of observing what works in care to make every Senior’s life at Autumn’s Promise both pleasant and fulfilling.



To find out more about Autumn's Promise at 1700 Spartan Road, contact Ginger Lutz at 920-465-1181.