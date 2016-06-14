Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2016 --We've recently purchased a special engagement technology system called: "Its Never Too Late" (IN2L). We are very excited to announce that we'll be fully integrating this system into our large group activities through the months of June and July. During these months, we'll further explore the use of the many sensory and brain-stimulating activities included with the system. These will be enjoyed in one-on-one and in small group settings. We haven't even cracked the surface in how this can be used to reach all the areas of wellness and interests and already, we're seeing great interest from our residents!



What can iN2L do for our residents?



- Improves quality of life

- Provides tools to engage dementia residents

- Offers programming to manage behavior and reduce drug use

- Improves outcomes

- Increases productivity

- Each person has his or her own personalized experience

- Provides dignified, state-of-the-art activities and therapy experiences

- Increases resident, family and staff satisfaction

- And so much more!



About Autumn's Promise

Autumn's Promise Assisted Living offers all the comforts of home for residents in a luxurious, inviting setting. Autumn's Promise provides 24-hour services so that they can live the independent life they desire with as much support as they need from the professional, caring staff. Chef-prepared meals, activities tailored to the individual and 3D theatre room are just a few of the amenities residents will enjoy.



Owner Ginger Lutz offers more than 40 years' experience in nursing, 20 in geriatric nursing and 16 years' experience as a CBRF Administrator. She has the depth of knowledge and dedication needed to provide a new type of experience for area Residents. Daughter Nicole Silta has a Bachelor's degree, WI State Administrator Certification and a lifetime of observing what works in care to make every Senior's life at Autumn's Promise both pleasant and fulfilling.



To find out more about Autumn's Promise at 1700 Spartan Road, contact Ginger Lutz at 920-465-1181.

www.autumnspromise.com