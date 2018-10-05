AUVIO MOTION+ Earbuds: The Earbuds Setting the Standard for Wireless Audio Technology

Southlake, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2018 --Audio technology developers AUVIO are soon to release their innovative wireless earbuds, the AUVIO MOTION+. The earbuds, which support wireless charging and have an impressively long battery life, are set to drop in December 2018 — and they're expected to appeal to active individuals craving high-quality, reliable sound on the go.



AUVIO MOTION+ earbuds promise to solve the two most common problems with existing wireless earbuds: lack of comfort and difficulty to charge. But how do these revolutionary earbuds achieve this? It's simple — AUVIO combine style, comfort, and practicality for an incredible audio experience.



What's so impressive about the AUVIO MOTION+ design is its sweat-proof and slip-proof technology. A quality nano coating and an IPX5 water-resistant structure keep the earbuds safe both when pounding the treadmill or jogging in the rain, and the elegant design ensures they stay in place at all times. With AUVIO MOTION+ earbuds, customers will never worry about losing their earbuds again.



AUVIO's new earbuds don't just offer comfort and the latest in audio design — they have an industry-leading battery life, too. Customers can expect up to 48 hours of playback time between charges, and as much as one hour of use after just five minutes of charging.



The AUVIO MOTION+ earbuds are portable and convenient. When the earbuds are safely locked inside their case, a high-quality lithium polymer battery offers up to 5 charges at a time and 40 hours' worth of playback time. What's more, the earbuds provide excellent quality audio reception at up to 45 feet away from the device. Users can conveniently leave their cellphone in their gym bag and get ready for a comfortable, immersive audio experience including 20-40kHz sound frequency and ambient noise reduction.



AUVIO launched a Kickstarter campaign in September 2018 to secure a December 2018 release for the earbuds. The campaign is still live, and early bird offers are available. Free wireless charging pads are included with all bids over $79.



AUVIO is a leading audio technology brand in the US, and they've been delivering innovative devices for over 10 years. The goal is designing audio products which fit seamlessly into everyday life while bringing comfort, style and entertainment together for a premium consumer experience.



To find out more about AUVIO MOTION+ and support their campaign, check out their Kickstarter page here.