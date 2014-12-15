DeLand, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2014 --*Anyone who is interested in learning more about the clinical trials being conducted in DeLand, FL can visit Avail Clinical Research on the web (http://www.availclinical.com/trial/constipation/) or contact them directly at (386) 785-2404.



Why Are Volunteers so Essential?



It's not something many people talk about, but about 80 percent of adults will experience some level of constipation over the course of their lives. For some it isn't anything too serious, but others may develop recurrent constipation that requires medical attention. This is often the case with people who are living with complicating conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).



Chronic constipation impacts a large number of people in America and new therapies can't be perfected without the aid of clinical trials. The volunteers that take part in Avail's research studies play a first-hand role in helping to advance constipation medicine. Their participation has provided the insights required to identify many of the most prominent causes of this condition.



The direct benefits of participating in a clinical trial include:

- Access to premium medical care at no cost

- Health insurance is not a requirement

- Participants are compensated for their time and travel



Symptoms of Chronic Constipation



It's important to note that bowel habits will differ significantly from person to person. That being said, going more than three days without a single bowel movement often signifies constipation. The American College of Gastroenterology says that the following symptoms could indicate the presence of chronic constipation if any combination of these persists for more than 3 months:

- Difficulty evacuating stool

- Straining

- Having less than 3 BMs in a single week

- Stool that is hard or unusually lumpy

- Abnormal levels of discomfort and bloating

- Sensation of something blocking the bowel

- Sensation that bowel is never completely evacuated



Qualification and Informed Consent



In order to qualify for a constipation research study, volunteers will be screened against a specific set of study requirements. This inclusion criteria is established by the study protocol and can vary depending on the type of trial being conducted. The principal investigators at Avail screen all applicants prior to enrollment. Participants are also required to submit a signed informed consent form before they can be accepted.



This last step signifies the volunteer's written consent to adhere to all requirements laid out by the study protocol. The research staff is responsible for informing each applicant of the procedures, methods, risks and benefits of their participation prior to giving them the consent form. Each volunteer should also understand that they have the right to withdraw themselves from the study at any time.



Avail's Facility and Phase I Capabilities



The 14,500 square foot state-of-the-art, dedicated clinical research facility is centrally located within DeLand's expansive medical community and in close proximity to two major medical centers. Their advanced facility is fully-equipped with the latest technologies, yet it remains one of the most comfortable options for research volunteers.



Avail has also expanded it's dedicated Phase I unit, so that it can now comfortably accommodate up to 50 overnight patients at a time. The experienced Phase I team has all the necessary resources to conduct complex clinical trials on-site while also facilitating the needs of participants during their stay in DeLand, FL.



For Sponsors and CRO's



The initial stages in any new treatment's life cycle are so important, most sponsors and CRO's find it challenging to find the right site for their study. The fully-equipped facilities, renowned team of CPIs and experienced Phase I staff make Avail an ideal solution for conducting both healthy volunteer and patient population trials.



