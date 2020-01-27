Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) Is Poised for Market Conquest

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2020 --Avalon's CAR-Ts are ahead of their time due to key advantages over conventional medicines. AVA-101 shuttles enough genes to decimate two oncology targets (CD19 and CD22).



In 2019, Avalon launched its first CAR-T (AVA-001) into the clinic for relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The most advanced CAR-T in the market (AVA-101) recently entered a process development and validation phase. As such, it will be advanced into human studies in 1Q2020. The medical diagnostics franchise is progressing rapidly. AVA-201 has been made available in the clinic for oral cancer as of 4Q2019. A regulatory filing is expected a year later. The regenerative medicine segment is projected to deliver AVA-202 for diabetic in the first quarter.



In the development phase, don't forget stability. And in stability, don't forget development. - Li Ka Shing (Billionaire Investor and Philanthropist)



A theme that I particularly like in bioscience investing is when a company layered excellent diversification within its pipeline. Diversification lowers investment risks while increasing the chances of finding a blockbuster. A prime example of this phenomenon is Avalon GloboCare (AVCO), as the company is gearing to hit a "trifecta." Accordingly, Avalon is brewing the next-generation CAR-T, precision medicine diagnostic, and regenerative medicine. Though all three franchises have a high probability of generating winners, you only need a single blockbuster.



About Avalon GloboCare Corp

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) is a clinical-stage, leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative exosome technologies and cellular therapeutics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth, development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of in vitro diagnostics (''liquid biopsy''), immune effector cell therapy (including CAR-T/CAR-NK), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.



Source Link: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4290065-avalon-poised-for-market-conquest



Disclaimer:

We are engaged in the business of marketing and advertising companies for monetary compensation. Never invest in any stock featured on this page unless you can afford to lose your entire investment. InvestorNewsSource and its employees are not a Registered Investment Advisor, Broker Dealer or a member of any association for other research providers in any jurisdiction whatsoever. InvestorNewsSource is compensated by third party shareholders to feature certain companies. These third parties may have shares and may liquidate the company's shares which may negatively affect the stock price. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Investor News Source may, from time to time, purchase shares of public companies that we have been compensated to feature or profile in the open market and Investor News Source does this at fair market value. Release of Liability: Through use of this advertisement page viewing or using you agree to hold InvestorNewsSource its operators owners and employees harmless and to completely release them from any and all liability due to any and all loss (monetary or otherwise), damage (monetary or otherwise), or injury (monetary or otherwise) that you may incur. The information contained herein is based on sources which we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed by us as being accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the Information. This is not a solicitation to buy stock.