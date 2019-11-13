Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) Poised to Take Advantage of the Chinese Trade Deal

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2019 --Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO), a leading global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, is poised to take advantage of the Chinese trade deal optimism from last week. Avalon Globocare closed the week on Nov 7th just over even on the week however there was an increase in liquidity from the week before and 3/5 trading sessions closed a green signaling regimen investor optimism.



The recent reports of a trade deal closing by the end of 2019 between the US and China could be a turning point for a number of US listed Chinese and Hong-Kong based companies. Big investors like Black Rock, Charles Schwab and Mellon Corp have all been publicly disclosing they're activity taking or have taken large positions in AVCO from the Q2 quarter up to the end of October.



The lagging chart for AVCO is believed to be entirely related to China/US investment & trade woes but today's White House optimism is a breath of fresh fall air for many who believe in company management and huge revenue potential. AVCO has reached exceptional milestones in 2019 having partnered with GE healthcare, becoming wholly funded by their Chairman in Hong Kong and recently Avalon announced a deal to repurchase 100% its outstanding warrants by Nov 12th. It's mind boggling that a company who has limited it's exposure to short selling by purchasing 100% of its outstanding warrants for the benefit of retail investors is still not getting that the the attention it deserves.



Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) has successfully initiated human trials in recent months and a company update in this regard its expected in early 2020. The reality is that very smart, very successful market professionals are betting millions of dollars on AVCO and for that reason alone I could recommend that you do your homework. Actually, the list of reasons you should put AVCO on your radar is too numerous to mention in this opinion article so pull it up or contact a financial professional. The CAR-T exosome based cancer treatment is so big that GE sprinted at the chance to partner with AVCO. So it seems that Avalon has the potential to be a breakout company with a trade deal in the bag for the USA.



About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is a clinical-stage, leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative exosome technologies and cellular therapeutics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth, development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of in vitro diagnostics (''liquid biopsy''), immune effector cell therapy (including CAR-T/CAR-NK), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.



INS has been paid $3500 as a consultant for this content. Neither INS or myself are licensed stock analysts or a financial advisers of any kind so I we insist that you consider this content only an opinion. You really need to do your own research and please realize that trading stocks in the open market is very risky so you could potentially lose your entire investment. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell stock. Always do your own research and trade at your own risk.