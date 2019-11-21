Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2019 --Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO), a leading global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today announced that management will present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event institutional investor conference being held on December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, California.



David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon GloboCare is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 10, at 2:20 p.m. Pacific Time. He will be joined by the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Luisa Ingargiola, for the presentation and one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors.



The LD Micro Main Event is one of the nation's largest independent conferences for micro-cap companies, with over 250 names presenting to more than 1,300 attendees. The conference will also feature variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, as well as evening social events.



To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Avalon GloboCare Corp, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events. To request a one-on-one meeting with Avalon email your request to wade@ldmicro.com.



View Avalon's LD Micro profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/AVCO.



About LD Micro:

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For more information about LD Micro, go to www.ldmicro.com/events.



About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) is a clinical-stage, leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative exosome technologies and cellular therapeutics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth, development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of in vitro diagnostics (''liquid biopsy''), immune effector cell therapy (including CAR-T/CAR-NK), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.



Contact Information:

Avalon GloboCare Corp.

4400 Route 9, Suite 3100

Freehold, NJ 07728}

PR@Avalon-GloboCare.com



Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304

avco@crescendo-ir.com



SOURCE: Avalon GloboCare Corp. via LD Micro



