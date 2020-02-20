Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2020 --Full interview: Avalon GloboCare reaches 'major clinical milestone' by dosing its first patient.



Avalon GloboCare Corp CEO Dr. David Jin tells Proactive the New Jersey-based company has reached a 'major clinical milestone' by beginning the first-in-human Phase I clinical trial of its flagship AVA-001 therapy in China to treat relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies, including B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia and non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.



Dr. Jin says the clinical trial is being conducted at the Hebei Yanda Lu Daopei Hospital and Beijing Lu Daopei Hospital in China, which he says is the world's single largest CAR-T treatment network with over 600 patients.



About Avalon GloboCare Corp

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a clinical-stage, leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative exosome technologies and cellular therapeutics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth, development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of in vitro diagnostics (''liquid biopsy''), immune effector cell therapy (including CAR-T/CAR-NK), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.



