Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2018 --New Vista Behavioral Health (NVBH), a behavioral health company that provides mental health, substance use and co-occurring disorder treatment, today announced the opening of Avalon Integrative Wellness, a new mental health outpatient and wellness facility located in Malibu, California.



The protocol will center on healing, balance and restoration and provide both intensive and outpatient programming (IOP) for mental health, as well as a wide range of individual wellness services. The serene and private environment provides patients with the opportunity to explore mental heal issues or simply optimize their current health.



"Therapies used to treat patients at Avalon Integrative Wellness include emotion-focused therapy, yoga, breathwork, meditation, cupping, IV vitamin therapy, neurofeedback, hiking, somatic experiencing, narrative groups, acupuncture, sand therapy and more. The reason for blending traditional treatment and spiritual treatment is to bring clients into present moment awareness, forming a healthy mind-body connection," says executive director, Estella Matheu. "It allows individuals to focus on the present without judgement, allowing thoughts to simply exist without responding to them from an emotional place. As clients learn this modality, they are better equipped to manage shifts in emotional states that would otherwise threaten to derail the recovery process that could potentially threaten the state of their mental wellness."



Some of the behaviors patients will re-learn include: a greater sense of serenity, emotion regulation, navigating better decision-making, emotional intimacy, paradigm shift in thoughts and mood swings and connecting positively with life's purpose for those suffering from PTSD, anxiety, trauma or depression.



A short walk from Zuma Beach, Avalon Integrative Wellness offers their clients the opportunity to make the most of a beautiful, natural setting as they go through their treatment process. The sense of a home environment exudes both safety and comfort, surrounding the client with calming colors and aromatherapy to help settle the mind and body, leading to peaceful recovery.



About New Vista Behavioral Health

Founded in 2016, New Vista Behavioral Health provides comprehensive and principle-driven services in the behavioral health industry and is committed to creating a healthy and productive environment for recovery and success. New Vista Behavioral Health's mission is to provide innovative, client-centered, evidence-based treatment at every stage of recovery. Their family of Southern California based centers offer sub-acute detox, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient and outpatient services for clients facing substance use, mental health and co-occurring disorders.



For more information about New Vista Behavioral Health and the addiction and mental health services they provide, please call 844-805-6632 or visit http://www.newvistabehavioralhealth.com.



The family of centers within the New Vista Behavioral Health facilities include: Avalon Malibu, Avalon Integrative Wellness, Center for Professional Recovery and Simple Recovery.



About Avalon Integrative Wellness

