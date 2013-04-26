New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2013 --Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNR) is trading in the range of $3.27 and $3.86 in its current trading session. The stock recorded the volume of 8.810 million shares so far, in comparison its average daily trading volume of 1.147 million shares. The stock opened at $3.67 and is currently at $3.34, up 4.37 percent from its previous close of $3.20.



The stock is up on the news of a European regulatory body recommending approval of Nuedxta. It is currently trading above with its 20 days SMA of $3.31 but below its 50 days SMA of $3.37.



Get the daily trend analysis reports on AVNR by getting the complete trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=AVNR



Sirius XM Radio Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) traded in the range of $3.12 and $3.15 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $3.13 and is at the same price point, up 0.16 percent from its previous close of $3.12 with volume of 10.232 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 46.95 million shares.



The stock price is trading in line with its short term moving average price and long term moving average price of $3.13. The stock’s beta stands at 2.16, implying high volatility. Sirius XM Radio offers satellite radio service in the US and Canada.



Find out more on SIRI here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=SIRI



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009