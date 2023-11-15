Avanti Company Detects and Prevents Leaks with on-Site Flow Meter Testing

Avon Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2023 --Located in Avon Park, FL, the Avanti Company is a trusted source for flow meter testing and metering equipment. Established in 1977, they only provide the latest technology products and services to their clients. Their services are tailored to meet the specific needs of enterprises in various industries, such as agricultural, industrial, municipal, plant, residential, and commercial sectors.



The Avanti Company offers both calibration and currency tests to ensure that the flow meters are performing as expected. During the currency phase, their team of qualified professionals check all parts of the meter for proper functioning and potential leaks to save water and avoid costly bills. The experts use certified, non-intrusive metering technology to complete their tests without interrupting service.



Regulated by state and local governments, meter testing is necessary to verify that all withdrawals, processing and reports are precise. The Avanti Company makes sure that the flow meters are in compliance with industry standards.



The Avanti Company prides itself on providing only the highest quality flow meter testing services. Additionally, the company's team of experienced professionals is dedicated to helping businesses and individuals save water, energy, time, money, and avoid costly, time-consuming repairs by discovering and fixing the leaks on the spot.



No matter the size, location, or condition of your flow meters, The Avanti Company can help. For more information about their services and how they can help keep your collection system operational for decades to come, visit avanticompany.com or call 800.284.5231.



About the Avanti Company

The Avanti Company has been providing superior quality engineered products and superior customer service to the Florida measurement and control market since 1977. Their commitment to providing quality products and services has made them a trusted name in the industry. With their in-house service capabilities and knowledgeable staff, they are able to quickly and efficiently address any issue that may arise.