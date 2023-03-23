Avon Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2023 --As the cost of water continues to rise, conserving water is becoming increasingly important. Electromagnetic flow meters are an ideal solution, as they can be used to precisely measure the flow rate and volume of water as it passes through a pipe. This allows for a more accurate and adjustable flow rate, helping to reduce water wastage and save money.



In addition to helping to conserve water and save money, high-accuracy electromagnetic flow meters from Avanti offer other advantages. They are easy to install and maintain, and they require little energy to operate. Furthermore, they can be used for a wide range of applications, including industrial, residential, and commercial.



Avanti's high-accuracy electromagnetic flow meters provide customers with an efficient and cost-effective way to save money and water. By using a high-accuracy electromagnetic flow meter, customers can reduce water wastage and help to protect our planet's precious water resources.



To learn more about Avanti and the services and products they provide, including flow meters and on-site flow meter testing, visit avanticompany.com or call 800.284.5231.



About the Avanti Company

Since 1977, the Avanti Company has been servicing the Florida measurement and control market. The company provides engineered products for a varied range of conditions, delivering only the latest technology products and services in the industry.