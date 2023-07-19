Avon Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2023 --The Avanti Company's flow meters measure the velocity of liquids and come in a variety of styles and sizes to suit a range of applications. The company's flow meters use different sensing technologies, such as ultrasonic, magnetic, and turbine meters, to accurately measure the flow rate and total volume of liquids. This helps farmers to optimize their crop irrigation systems, ensuring their plants receive the right amount of water and nutrients for efficient growth and high yields.



The Avanti Company is dedicated to providing innovative flow meters that are reliable, accurate, and affordable. The company's flow meters are designed to withstand harsh environments, making them ideal for agricultural use. With a full range of sizes and styles, Avanti has the perfect flow meter for any agricultural application.



To learn more about Avanti and the services and products they provide, including industrial meters and collection system meters, visit avanticompany.com or call 800.284.5231.



About the Avanti Company

The Avanti Company has been providing superior quality engineered products and superior customer service to the Florida measurement and control market since 1977. Their commitment to providing quality products and services has made them a trusted name in the industry. With their in-house service capabilities and knowledgeable staff, they are able to quickly and efficiently address any issue that may arise.