Avanti Offers Open Channel Sewer Flow Meters and Data Delivery Service

Avon Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2023 --Open channel sewer flow meters are designed to measure the flow of wastewater in open channels such as pipelines and canals. The flow meters feature advanced technology and can be used for a variety of applications such as wastewater treatment plants, waste-water management systems, stormwater management systems, and more. The flow meters are designed to be easy to install, operate, and maintain, making them ideal for any environment.



Data delivery service allows for real-time monitoring and data delivery of the flow of wastewater. The data is delivered in a secure and reliable manner, making it easy to access and interpret. The data is also accessible from any device, allowing for easy access from anywhere in the world.



The Avanti Company's open channel sewer flow meters and data delivery service is a great solution for any wastewater flow monitoring needs. The meters are reliable and accurate, while the data delivery service provides secure and reliable access to real-time data. With these features, Avanti is able to provide a reliable and accurate solution for any wastewater flow monitoring needs.



The Avanti Company is a leader in the water industry and is dedicated to providing customers with the best products and services. They are committed to helping customers maintain their sewer systems and ensure that their water is safe and clean. For more information about Avanti's open channel sewer flow meters and data delivery service, visit avanticompany.com or call 800.284.5231.



About The Avanti Company

Since 1977, The Avanti Company has been servicing the Florida measurement and control market. The company provides engineered products for a varied range of conditions, delivering only the latest technology products and services in the industry.