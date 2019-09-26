Avanti Senior Living at Lafayette Has Grand Opening

Spring, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2019 --June 13, 2019 marked the Grand Opening of Avanti Senior Living's 6th location. With communities currently throughout Texas and Louisiana, Avanti Senior Living at Lafayette offers a holistic approach to care in assisted living and memory care programming.



About Avanti Senior Living

Avanti Senior Living is a women-led company. Its COO, Lori Alford, has been in the assisted living industry for over 25 years. Her experience, expertise, and ingenuity has helped to mold Avanti into a unique senior living community that caters to the needs of seniors.



Avanti Senior Living's excellence in Assisted Living and Memory Care provides innovative programming and technology for its residents. Their beautifully designed communities are created by designers who know the industry. The interior, as well as the exterior of each community is conducive to helping residents thrive.



Memory Care



Avanti Senior Living's Memory Care Program, known as Salize, is based on more than 25 years of dementia research by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Aging. The program is clinically proven to reduce anxiety, agitation, and aggression that is often associated with dementia without the use of mood-stabilizing drugs.



