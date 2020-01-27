Avanti Senior Living at Peoria Coming Spring 2020

Spring, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2020 --Avanti Senior Living, with its corporate headquarters in Spring, TX, currently has 6 locations throughout Texas and Louisiana. Their new location is in Peoria, AZ and is currently accepting deposits for new residents.



About Avanti Senior Living



Avanti Senior Living focuses on assisted living and memory care programs. Their holistic approach to senior care is innovative and unprecedented. Unique amenities can be found throughout each community, including an art studio, a fitness studio with a full-time instructor, private dining, anytime dining in their TASTE restaurant which offers healthy and delicious meals, and their complete Mind - Body - Strength™ program for personalized classes and training sessions.



About Salize by Avanti



Avanti's memory support program, known as Salize, is designed to fit the unique needs of each resident. Through the Salize program, residents live as independently as possible while thriving in an environment designed specifically for those living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Salize is a revolutionary memory support program that has been shown to reduce common symptoms of dementia, such as agitation, anxiety, and aggression without the need for strong pharmaceutical prescriptions.



About Avanti Senior Living at Peoria

Avanti Senior Living at Peoria is conveniently located off N Lake Pleasant Parkway. Nearby, you'll find the Abrazo Peoria Emergency Center, the Lake Pleasant Town Center, and numerous restaurants to choose from.



This beautiful community has been carefully designed by industry experts, including architects, builders, contractors, inspectors, and interior designers. They are currently showing demo units for upcoming residents and look forward to making your loved one a part of their family.



For more information, please visit Avanti Senior Living's main website at https://www.avanti-sl.com/, Avanti Senior Living at Peoria at https://peoria.avanti-sl.com/ or call (281) 907-9553.