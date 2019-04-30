Avanti Senior Living Sponsors Commemorative Event for the American Heart Association

Spring, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2019 --The American Heart Association commemorates its 15th annual Montgomery County Go Red for Women Sweet 15 Celebration. Known for raising funds and awareness about heart disease, the American Heart Association will hold this historic event on May 23, 2019 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott from 1:00pm-4:00pm. In addition to numerous vendors, exhibits, and other events, Dancing with the Stars alum, Val Chmerkovskiy and the VP of the J.J Watt Foundation, Connie Watt, are special guests.



Go Red for Women is the national campaign designated to increase awareness of the greatest health threat for women - heart health. This global platform is created not only to help enrich the lives of women across the nation, but to support one another as a cohesive unit to understand the importance of heart health in general.



Since its inception in 2004, this international event has raised more than half a billion dollars in funds to support clinical research, awareness, and prevention among other avenues that influence the lives of women everywhere. Not only is heart disease the primary killer of women, but it takes the lives of one in three individuals every year.



Avanti Senior Living is a designated sponsor for the Go Red for Women celebration in the Woodlands. Avanti's COO, Lori Alford, is committed to raising the awareness of heart disease in women and proud to be the event's chairwoman. "We believe that fighting heart disease in women is a top priority and are honored to be able to create awareness and support this event," says Alford.



Avanti Senior Living, a women-led company, is a state-of-the- art assisted living and memory care community that offers unique amenities for the aging population. Alford has more than 20 years of senior living experience and was involved in Avanti's innovative design for its Assisted Living and Memory Care programming.



