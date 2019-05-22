Avanti Senior Living Wins Best Decorated Booth at Louisiana Crawfish Boil

Spring, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2019 --The Hospice Foundation of the South recently hosted its 16th Annual Crawfish Boil, the largest single event on Louisiana's Northshore. More than 40,000 pounds of crawfish were boiled by more than 50 participants. Winners were chosen not only by the teams participating, but by celebrity judges attending the event. In addition to the delectable food, more than 8,000 attendees were also entertained by several local bands.



This epic event is one of the top sources of revenue for The Hospice House in Slidell, LA, a non-profit organization in the St. Tammany Parish. The 3-bedroom Hospice House provides the resources necessary for medical care and emotional support for patients that are terminally ill as well as their families. In addition, there is no cost for the patients who stay at The Hospice House.



Avanti Senior Living was one of 50 teams to participate in the event and was honored to win the Best Decorated Booth. "We're proud to be a part of an event that gives so much unlimited support and devotion to those in need", says Lori Alford, COO of Avanti Senior Living.



Avanti Senior Living is a women-led company that provides state-of-the-art care for those that need assisted living and memory care. Avanti's unique amenities, beautiful design, and holistic approach to care helps seniors feel empowered to live life to the fullest.



