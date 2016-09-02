Avatar Ventures Corp. and Jose Cotto Jr. of New York Enter Into Letter of Intent

Carson City, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2016 --Avatar Ventures Corp. (OTCPINK:ATAR) ("Avatar" "ATAR" or "the Company) and TEES2BSEEN, wishes to inform its investors, shareholders, prospective shareholders and other interested parties that it has entered a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Jose Cotto Jr. (JCJr) of New York.



Ed Minnema, CEO of AVATAR states that in keeping with our previously announced business model, JCJr will be a welcomed addition to our growing group of affiliates upon reaching an Agreement. The LOI entered with Konciniti LLC of Texas will be a used as a basic template for all future agreements.



Mr. Cotto Jr. is an accomplished graphic arts designer, designing album covers and logos, along with his own personal designs. JCJr stated, "Initially we were looking to use a third party t-shirt provider. Upon receiving a sample from AVATAR, we were typically blown away by the image quality, the stretch ability while not cracking and the vibrancy and full color photo by heat pressing. The business model is very workable and allows us to work with much more independence, while having the support of a growing base of t-shirt printers."



About Jose Cotto Jr.

Jose is an accomplished graphic artist, designing abstract images for the music industry in the shape of logos and album covers among other pieces of art. He is also a Recording Artist, Dancer/Producer and digital Composer.



Mr. Cotto Jr. may be followed on Twitter at @JAC_BraiNchild and some of his designs can be viewed on Instagram at @jacbrainchildofficial and @omnipsykeofficial.



About AVATAR

AVATAR is a company which has an agreement in place with AutoArt Color Solutions of Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and has been developing and testing unique t-shirt and other garment products for sale in the multi-billion dollar garment industry. AVATAR has the right to use, promote, distribute and sell products developed by AutoART in the Caribbean. Avatar's own unique products, the WRITE-N-WIPE-TEES, the ORIGINAL-ARTIST-TEES and the Virtually Photographic Quality prints and t-shirts will be available worldwide. Avatar has recently established a business model and is proceeding to its execution. AVATAR is also looking into other areas to generate sales such with art, sports, music and others who may wish to collaborate. Currently AVATAR has entered into a Letter of Intent with KONCINITI LLC of Texas.



CONTACT INFO:

Ed Minnema Phone: 647-706-1923

Email: avatarventuresatar@gmail.com for corporate inquiries

Tees2bseen@gmail.com for product inquiries

Website: http://www.avatarvcorp.com



You can also follow us on Instagram @tees2bseen and on Twitter @avatar_ven_atar.



Safe Harbour Statement:

This release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995."Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan," or planned, "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements.



Source: Uptick Newswire