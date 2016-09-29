Avatar Ventures Corp and Kadian Blake with Ritchie Thomas of Toronto, Canada, Enter Into Letter of Intent

Carson City, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2016 --Avatar Ventures Corp. (OTCPINK:ATAR) ("Avatar" "ATAR" or "the Company) and TEES2BSEEN, wishes to inform its investors, shareholders, prospective shareholders and other interested parties that it has entered a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Kadian Blake and Ritchie Thomas (herein KBRT) of Toronto, Canada.



Ed Minnema, CEO of AVATAR states that in keeping with our previously announced business model, KBRT will be a welcomed addition to our growing group of affiliates upon reaching an amicable Agreement. The ROYALTY/LICENSING AGREEMENT entered with Konciniti LLC of Texas will be a used as a basic template for all future agreements.



Mrs. Blake and Mr. Thomas have business experience managing a furniture business in Toronto. Her husband Ritchie is a rap/hiphop artist and does graphic arts design. Mrs. Blake stated, "Initially we were looking for a t-shirt provider to supply my husband t-shirts. Upon receiving a sample from AVATAR (TEES2BSEEN) we were typically blown away by the image quality, the stretch ability while not cracking, the vibrancy and full color imagery by heat pressing. The business model is very workable and allows us to work with much more independence, while having the support of a growing base of affiliates. Our immediate proximity to AVATAR's place of business also provides direct interaction."



AVATAR also wishes to state that it should be making revenues by the end of its first quarter 2017, ending Oct 31, 2016 or at the latest the following month. Revenues will be based on the success of its affiliates and their determined start-up dates. AVATAR is actively seeking possible complimentary acquisitions and joint ventures in the printed garment field. AVATAR's goal is to have a minimum 50 affiliates, each with their own online store. AVATAR will provide advertising and promotion to the affiliates, along with support, consulting and troubleshooting services.



AVATAR will eventually contact artists, musicians, athletes, photographers etc. for collaborations, using the power of its network of affiliates as a leverage and negotiating tool.



NOTE: AVATAR again wishes to reiterrate its concern with an outated paid "promotion" by some third party(s) which AVATAR's management feels is an attempt to discredit the company. AVATAR is in no way party to this. AVATAR's focus is a new heat press process for pressing images on garments, especially 100% cotton, plus a few of its unique products developed for its brand "TEES2BSEEN". We advise all potential investors to do their due diligence prior to investing anywhere. AVATAR absolves itself of any claim and accepts no responsibility to buyers of our shares on the open market due to innacurate and outdated paid promotions by third parties.



About AVATAR

AVATAR is a company which has an agreement in place with AutoArt Color Solutions of Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and has been developing and testing unique t-shirt and other garment products for sale in the multi-billion dollar garment industry. AVATAR has the right to use, promote, distribute and sell products developed by AutoART in the Caribbean. Avatar's own unique products, the WRITE-N-WIPE-TEES, the ORIGINAL-ARTIST-TEES and the Virtually Photographic Quality prints and t-shirts will be available worldwide. Avatar has recently established a business model and is proceeding to its execution. AVATAR is also looking into other areas to generate sales such with art, sports, music and others who may wish to collaborate. Currently AVATAR has entered into a ROYALTY/LICENSING AGREEMENT with KONCINITI LLC of Texas, and a LETTER OF INTENT with JOSE COTTO JR. of New York and KADIAN BLAKE of Toronto.



