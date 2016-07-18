Avatar Ventures Corp. Enlists Social Start Now LLC to Manage and Expand Social Media Presence

Carson City, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2016 --Avatar Ventures Corp. (OTCPINK:ATAR) ("Avatar" "ATAR" or "the Company) is pleased to announce that it has enlisted the services of SOCIAL START NOW LLC to assist in expanding AVATAR's Social Media presence.



Mr. Minnema states "Social Media is an integral part of most businesses, especially consumer based businesses. As we prepare to launch our online store the added exposure will enhance our consumer base, and complement our shareholder base."



Social Start Now LLC will be paid a monthly fee for their services.



Inclusive to the above, AVATAR will engage in discussions with photographers, musicians, artists, singers and sports figures who may have an interest in collaborating with AVATAR in respect to merchandising opportunities utilizing our durable and vibrant images.



www.socialstartnow.com



About AVATAR

AVATAR is a company which has an agreement in place with AutoArt Color Solutions of Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and has been developing and testing unique t-shirt and other garment products for sale in the multi-billion dollar garment industry. AVATAR has the right to use, promote, distribute and sell products developed by AutoART in the Caribbean. Avatar's own unique products, the WRITE-N-WIPE-TEES, the ORIGINAL-ARTIST-TEES and the Virtually Photographic Quality prints and t-shirts will be available worldwide. Avatar is also looking into other areas to generate sales such with art, sports, music and other merchandizing opportunities.



