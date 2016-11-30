Avatar Ventures Corp Launches Online Store and Will Collaborate with Rural Artist Lorraine Bowen of New York

Carson City, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2016 --Avatar Ventures Corp. (OTCPINK:ATAR) ("Avatar" "ATAR" or "the Company) and TEES2BSEEN, wishes to inform its investors, shareholders, and other interested parties that www.tees2bseen.com, it's Online Store is now live. The store may be accessed directly or through Avatar's website. Avatar is also pleased that it will collaborate with Lorraine Bowen, a rural artist from New York.



Mr. Minnema President stated, "Avatar is pleased to finally launch our online store. Although always a work in progress, Avatar will on a continuous basis add content. Currently available are Avatar's unique products, the WRITE-N-WIPE TEE, ORIGINAL-ARTIST TEE, the washable PAINTTEE, and options to design your own VIRTUAL PHOTO TEE (VPT)."



Avatar is also pleased to collaborate with its first artist, Lorraine Bowen of New York. Lorraine's work can be seen on Instagram @painter_Lorraine or her website http://lorrainebowen.simdif.com/index.html. Avatar will offer various prints of Lorraine's artwork on t-shirts. Upon receiving samples from Avatar, Lorraine was extremely excited with the opportunity. She commented, "Upon receiving the samples I became excited by way of the vivid image and quality. Mr. Minnema explained his idea, offering shirts with artwork images, versus the standard framed prints hanging on a wall. The WALKING ART concept allows for artist exposure, as does the collaboration."



Originals of Mrs. Bowen's art will also be available through www.tees2bseen.com or by contacting her directly at Lorraine.ann.bowen@gmail.com. Avatar will be compensated for this service. Shipments will be the responsibility of Mrs. Bowen. Mrs. Bowen will also donate on her behalf $5 to an Alzheimer's society per print sold.



In other corporate news, Avatar and Konciniti LLC of Texas have verbally agreed to severe their agreement.



About AVATAR

AVATAR is a company which has an agreement in place with AutoArt Color Solutions of Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and has been developing and testing unique t-shirt and other garment products for sale in the multi-billion dollar garment industry. AVATAR has the right to use, promote, distribute and sell products developed by AutoART in the Caribbean. Avatar's own unique products, the WRITE-N-WIPE-TEES, the ORIGINAL-ARTIST-TEES, PAINTTEES and the Virtual Photo Quality (VPT) prints and t-shirts will be available for purchase on Avatar's Online Store, www.tees2bseen.com. Tees2bseen's own designs will also be available. Avatar is also looking into other areas to generate sales such with art, sports, music and with others who may wish to collaborate.



CONTACT INFO:

Ed Minnema

Phone: 647-706-1923

Email: avatarventuresatar@gmail.com for corporate inquiries

Website www.avatarvcorp.com



Tees2bseen@gmail.com for product inquiries

ONLINE STORE: www.tees2bseen.com



You can also follow us on Instagram and Twitter @tees2bseen and on Twitter @avatar_ven_atar.



Safe Harbour Statement

This release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995."Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan," or planned, "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements.



Source: Uptick Newswire