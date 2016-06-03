Avatar Ventures Corp Revamps Corporate Website and Designs New Logo

Carson City, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2016 --Avatar Ventures Corp. (OTCPINK:ATAR) is pleased to have the Company's corporate website redesigned, www.avatarvcorp.com. The website redesign represents a more pleasing viewing for consumers and investors. AVATAR will continue adding pictures and examples as they arise. AVATAR will use this website for investors and the general public until a decision is made on how we will move forward with marketing and sales.



AVATAR is also pleased with its new logo design, designed by Edward Minnema. The design is a retro style graphic which highlights the company's stock symbol "ATAR", it shows the worldwide/global aspirations of the Company and the BOLD font the steps AVATAR will take.



About AVATAR

AVATAR is a company which has an agreement in place with AutoArt Color Solutions of Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and has been developing and testing unique t-shirt and other garment products for sale in the multi-billion dollar garment industry. AVATAR has the right to use, promote, distribute and sell products developed by Auto ART in the Caribbean. Avatar's own unique products, the WRITE-N-WIPE-TEES, the ORIGINAL-ARTIST-TEES and the Virtually Photographic Quality prints and t-shirts will be available worldwide. Avatar is also looking into other areas to generate sales such with art, sports, music and other merchandising opportunities.



CONTACT INFO.



Ed Minnema Phone: 647-706-1923

Email: avatarventuresatar@gmail.com for corporate inquiries

Tees2bseen@gmail.com for product inquiries

Website www.avatarvcorp.com



You can also follow us on Instagram @tees2bseen and on Twitter @avatar_ven_atar.



Safe Harbour Statement:

This release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995."Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan," or planned, "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements.



Source: Uptick Newswire