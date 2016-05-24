Avatar Ventures Corp Showcases Its Paintable and Washable "Original-Artist-Tees"

Carson City, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2016 --Avatar Ventures Corp. (OTCPINK:ATAR) is very pleased to showcase another one of its unique products as it expands into the Billion dollar garment industry. The product is called, the "ORIGINAL-ARTIST-TEE".



As the name suggests, the t-shirt will enable purchasers to paint as they wish on Avatar's special coating heat transferred t-shirt. At any time thereafter, the paint may be wiped off simply using water and a cloth and repainted again. Avatar plans to start sales with T-Shirts and expand into the lucrative sweat shirt and other product markets with the intension of expanding markets and increasing revenues.



Ed Minnema, President of AVATAR states, "As with our previously announced "WRITTEN-WIPE-TEE" both adults and children alike can have fun with this product. It doesn't matter if you are an exceptional artist or an amateur, if you don't like what you paint you can, with water and a cloth, wash the paint from the coating and repaint to your heart's content." These products will be a huge hit at children's birthday parties and other fun events.



AVATAR has spent a considerable amount of time formulating a paint that will wipe off, that is vibrant when applied, won't stain or ghost, has a texture and does not spill, saving parents from messy clean ups caused by accidents. Above all, the paint is non toxic. Avatar currently has 6 neon colors to choose from and a complete rainbow of colors will follow shortly.



AVATAR is very excited with the possibilities of its initial three products, the WIPE-WRITE-TEES, the ORIGINAL-ARTIST-TEES, and its virtually photographic quality image pressing process. In the multi- billion dollar world of t-shirts and media expression, AVATAR believes that its current products offer an alternative to the traditional t-shirt markets. AVATAR is proceeding with initial test marketing and training in the Caribbean, starting with Jamaica. AVATAR is also exploring revenue stream opportunities with online sales, advertising, infomercials, shopping channels and direct sales.



AVATAR has been given the exclusive rights to distribute the heat transfer products and technology supplied by AutoArts Color Solutions to all Caribbean countries. The company will market its unique products under the brand "TEES-2-BSEEN" or any extension thereof. The applications for Avatar products are limitless, as will be the imagination of AVATAR'S customers.



AVATAR will soon be updating its website, www.avatarvcorp.com



You can also follow us on Instagram @tees2bseen_876 and on Twitter @avatar_ven_atar.



About AVATAR

AVATAR is a company which has an agreement in place with AutoArt Color Solutions of Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and has been developing and testing unique t-shirt and other garment products for sale in the multi-billion dollar garment industry. AVATAR has the right to use, promote, distribute and sell products developed by AutoART in the Caribbean and sell Avatar's own products worldwide. Avatar is also looking into other areas to generate sales such with art, sports, music and other merchandizing opportunities.



CONTACT INFO:

Ed Minnema Phone: 647-706-1923

Email: avatarventuresatar@gmail.com for corporate inquiries

Tees2bseen@gmail.com for product inquiries

Website: www.avatarvcorp.com



Safe Harbour Statement:

This release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995."Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan," or planned, "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements.



Source: https://upticknewswire.com/avatar-ventures-corp-showcases-its-paintable-and-washable-original-artist-tees



Source: UPTICK Newswire