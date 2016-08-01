Avatar Ventures Corp. Signs Letter of Intent with Konciniti LLC of Texas

Carson City, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2016 --Avatar Ventures Corp. (OTCPINK:ATAR) ("Avatar" "ATAR" or "the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Konciniti LLC of Texas.



Mr. Minnema of Avatar Ventures Corp. is very pleased with the chance to negotiate with the Konciniti LLC group of graphic designers and their affiliated artists and musicians. Through contact via social media outlets both parties agreed that there is an "electric" synergy relating to each respective business models. AVATAR is continuously looking for viable revenue streams that mutually benefit all parties Konciniti provides services sucha as graphic design, film production, raw footage film edits, music production, engineering networking and promotion opportunities.



The parties have agreed to allow 45 days to reach an amicable agreement. Paul Matsumoto, owner of Konciniti LLC stated "We are very excited at the variations of opportunities available and are anxious to get to the table to negotiate and come to a definitive agreement. We have been seeking a viable way to achieve reaching into the printed garment realm, and wholeheartedly welcome AVATAR and TEES 2B SEEN options. We have viewed samples online directed to our graphic designs and are both enthused and impressed. We are anxiously awaiting the delivery of our sample."



About Konciniti LLC

Konciniti is a multi-disciplinary design and entertainment studio with expertise in music, graphic design, film, promotion and marketing. Koniciti will produce, design, animate and promote an artist's dream and vision to reality.



You can visit their website at www.konciniti.com and on Instagram @konciniti.



About AVATAR

AVATAR is a company which has an agreement in place with AutoArt Color Solutions of Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and has been developing and testing unique t-shirt and other garment products for sale in the multi-billion dollar garment industry. AVATAR has the right to use, promote, distribute and sell products developed by AutoART in the Caribbean. Avatar's own unique products, the WRITE-N-WIPE-TEES, the ORIGINAL-ARTIST-TEES and the Virtually Photographic Quality prints and t-shirts will be available worldwide. Avatar is also looking into other areas to generate sales such as art, sports, music and others who may wish to collaborate.



CONTACT INFO:

Ed Minnema Phone: 647-706-1923

Email: avatarventuresatar@gmail.com for corporate inquiries

Tees2bseen@gmail.com for product inquiries

Website: www.avatarvcorp.com

You can also follow us on Instagram @tees2bseen and on Twitter @avatar_ven_atar.



Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995."Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan," or planned, "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements.



Source: Uptick Newswire