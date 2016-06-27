Avatar Ventures Corp. to Open Online Store

Carson City, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2016 --Avatar Ventures Corp. (OTCPINK:ATAR) ("Avatar" "ATAR" or "the Company) is pleased to announce that it will soon open an online store as one of its' options to begin providing a revenue stream for the Company.



Mr. Minnema stated that originally the store will feature designs by AVATAR as shown on its new website page called FEATURED DESIGNS. AVATAR will also add an option for customers to request a "one off" t-shirt with high definition virtually photographic images not readily provided by most t-shirt suppliers. AVATAR will also provide special requested designs and prints.



Inclusive to the above, AVATAR will engage in discussions with photographers, musicians, artists, singers and sports figures who may have an interest in collaborating with AVATAR in respect to merchandising opportunities utilizing our durable and vibrant images.



Mr. Minnema says "The 20 billion dollar market in North America alone is a huge market. We plan to provide a twist to t-shirts and provide a personal touch. Many people wish to have just one t-shirt made, let's say of their parents, their loved ones or their beloved pet. We can provide that on a lasting medium. Photographers can now provide their customers who wish to purchase one of their prints of quality on a tee. Musicians and singers can provide specific shirts for sale with a design for a specific song or an album cover. Sports figures can now provide select images of themselves. It's all about our vibrancy and durability. The opportunities are endless."



Any interested parties can inquire through our CONTACT page at www.avatarvcorp.com or via the CONTACT info listed below.



About AVATAR

AVATAR is a company which has an agreement in place with AutoArt Color Solutions of Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and has been developing and testing unique t-shirt and other garment products for sale in the multi-billion dollar garment industry. AVATAR has the right to use, promote, distribute and sell products developed by AutoART in the Caribbean. Avatar's own unique products, the WRITE-N- WIPE-TEES, the ORIGINAL-ARTIST-TEES and the Virtually Photographic Quality prints and t-shirts will be available worldwide. Avatar is also looking into other areas to generate sales such with art, sports, music and other merchandizing opportunities.



CONTACT INFO:

Ed Minnema Phone: 647-706- 1923

Email: avatarventuresatar@gmail.com for corporate inquiries

Tees2bseen@gmail.com for product inquiries

Website: www.avatarvcorp.com



You can also follow us on Instagram @tees2bseen and on Twitter @avatar_ven_atar



