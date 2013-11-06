Avaulta Mesh Lawsuits Information Center Reports on Possible Mass Mesh Settlements

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2013 --The Avaulta Mesh Lawsuits Information Center notes that Avaulta manufacturer C.R. Bard is one of five major mesh makers reportedly in mass settlement talks involving transvaginal mesh lawsuits over alleged side effects, such as pain, discomfort and device erosion. Those looking for more information on Avaulta mesh lawsuits and side effects can visit the Center's website.



According to a Bloomberg article, Bard joins American Medical Systems, Coloplast, Cook Medical and Boston Scientific in talks to settle tens of thousands of transvaginal mesh lawsuits in state and federal court.* Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon, another major manufacturer, is reportedly not part of the talks. Transvaginal mesh lawsuits involving all six manufacturers are consolidated into multidistrict litigations in federal district court in West Virginia. To date, juries have awarded mesh plaintiffs millions of dollars in damages awards.



Designed to Help Women

Transvaginal mesh products were developed as a way to treat two major conditions that women could suffer: pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence. POP occurs when organs such as the uterus or bladder fall out of place and into the vaginal opening, and so the mesh is inserted transvaginally as a way to repair the prolapse. Stress urinary incontinence occurs when the bladder muscles contract, causing unintentional loss of urine.



The problem with the method of implanting mesh via the vagina is that it can lead to serious alleged side effects that have a negative effect on a woman’s quality of life.



The Avaulta Mesh Lawsuits Information Center encourages women who believe they have suffered from the alleged side effects of their Avaulta mesh



About THE AVAULTA MESH LAWSUITS INFORMATION CENTER

The Avaulta Vaginal Mesh Injury Lawsuit Center is sponsored by the Rottenstein Law Group, a New York-based firm that represents clients nationwide in mass tort actions.