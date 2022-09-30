Frederick, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2022 --Aviation Insurance Resources proudly provides commercial aviation insurance to aviation business owners in all 50 states. Commercial aviation insurance coverage is essential for all aviation businesses that deal with commercial aircraft. This includes airports, hangars, maintenance shops, and more.



While many accidents happen on the ground, there are some accidents that happen in the air, which is why aviation insurance coverage is essential. According to Aviation Insurance Resources, here are the top four causes of commercial aviation accidents:



Pilot Error - The main cause of commercial aviation accidents is due to pilot error. These errors may include misreading maps or failure to monitor a plane's position and speed.

Air Traffic Controller (ATC) Error - Ground workers and ATCs are responsible for the safety of flights. When ATC and ground control errors occur, it may result in a serious aviation accident.

Weather Issues - Another leading cause of commercial airplane accidents is the weather. Low visibility and strong winds may make it difficult for pilots to control aircrafts.

Mechanical Failures - Mechanical issues, either on the ground or in the air, can be extremely dangerous, which is why aviation insurance is essential for commercial aviation companies.



About Aviation Insurance Resources

Aviation Insurance Resources offers a wide range of affordable and comprehensive commercial aviation insurance solutions to aircraft companies and institutions around the nation. With a team of fully staffed pilot insurance agents, Aviation Insurance Resources understands the unique needs that aviation business owners face, enabling them to find the ideal coverage solutions for their requirements. From liability coverage for hangarkeepers, to worker's compensation insurance for corporate flight departments, and more, there is no job too complex for the team of insurance agents at Aviation Insurance Resources.



Aviation Insurance Resources is proud to represent the nation's top aircraft insurance carriers, which include Great American, AIG Aviation, QBE, STARR Aviation, UASIG, Beacon Aviation Insurance Services, and more. Visit air-pros.com to get a quote on commercial aviation insurance!