Aviation Insurance Resources Provides an Aviation Insurance Acronym Cheat Sheet

Frederick, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2022 --Aviation Insurance Resources offers commercial and private aviation insurance to a nationwide audience. Working with an aviation insurance specialist is the best way to ensure that pilots and aircraft owners receive the comprehensive coverage they require, Aviation Insurance Resources points out that aviation insurance policyholders should be aware of common aviation insurance acronyms to best understand their policy.



According to Aviation Insurance Resources, the following are some of the most popular aviation insurance acronyms that all aviation insurance policyholders should know:



Deductibles

NIM (Not in Motion) - This is a type of deductible that applies when an aircraft is damaged when not moving.



IM (In Motion) - An In Motion deductible applies when an aircraft is damaged while taxiing or flying.



RIM (Rotors in Motion) - This type of deductible is the same as an IM deduction, but applies specifically to helicopters.



Pilot Experience

TT (Total Time) - Total time, or TT, is the total sum of a pilot's flight time that is logged in the following categories: Pilot in Command, Solo, Second in Command, Simulated/Actual Instrument, and more).



MM (Make and Model) - The make and model of an aircraft may be abbreviated to MM in an insurance policy.



RG (Retractable Gear) - RG refers to the retractable gear aircraft.



ME (Multi Engine) – A multi engine, abbreviated to ME.



TW (Tail Wheel) - Tail wheel, referred to as TW, is a common policy abbreviation, also referred to as conventional gear.



About Aviation Insurance Resources

Aviation Insurance Resources is proud to provide a vast selection of aviation insurance policies to private and commercial aircraft owners throughout the nation. Licensed in all 50 states and fully staffed by pilots, Aviation Insurance Resources understands what is important to pilots, and works diligently to provide their clients with the personalized aviation insurance they require to stay protected on the ground, and in the air.



Representing all of the nation's top aviation insurance carriers, Aviation Insurance Resources has the flexibility to help clients find the most practical aviation insurance solutions that meet their personalized needs. But Aviation Insurance Resources does not stop there. The team of skilled agents at Aviation Insurance Resources provides clients with unmatched customer services, ensuring that all needs are met and all expectations are exceeded. Visit https://air-pros.com/ to get an aviation insurance quote!