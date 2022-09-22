Aviation Insurance Resources Shares Four Ways General Liability Insurance Can Protect Hangarkeepers

Frederick, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2022 --Aviation Insurance Resources provides hangarkeepers insurance to all 50 states. Ideal for hangar owners, avionic shops, aircraft detailers, fixed base operators, and airport municipalities, general liability and hangarkeepers insurance have the job of safeguarding the liability of the policyholder themself.



According to Aviation Insurance Resources, here are the top four ways in which general liability insurance coverage protects hangar owners and other aviation businesses keeping aircraft in their care:



Slip & Fall Accidents - General liability insurance protection ensures the protection of hangar owners by providing coverage in the event of a slip, fall, or other accident that may occur on company property.



Products and Completed Operations Liability - This form of insurance covers liability claims for bodily injury and property damage caused by services and products performed on an aircraft.



Hangarkeepers Liability - Hangarkeepers liability protects aviation business owners from the many risks that hangarkeepers are vulnerable to such as physical damages, loss of use, etc.



Legal Liability - If a lawsuit is filed against an aviation business, legal liability protection will provide coverage for legal defenses necessary to defend the claim.



About Aviation Insurance Resources

Aviation Insurance Resources is proud to offer their nationwide clientele a wide selection of aviation general liability coverage options. Understanding that not all general liability and hangarkeepers insurance policies are the same, Aviation Insurance Resources works directly with aviation business owners and the top aviation insurance carriers, to find the ideal hangarkeepers insurance coverage that meets their client's needs and exceeds their expectations. With the goal of protecting hangar owner's liability, general liability insurance provides coverage for a range of risks such as physical damage, loss of use, and diminution of value.



Not only is Aviation Insurance Resources dedicated to offering unparalleled customer service, but the team of agents is composed of pilots, giving them a unique and intimate understanding of what their clients need from aviation insurance coverage. Click here to get a general liability or hangarkeepers insurance quote from Aviation Insurance Resources!