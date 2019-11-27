Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2019 --Call it a homage. Call it a love letter to a father. Call it the most comprehensive resource ever compiled about Hess toy trucks. Just get one. That's what the world's leading expert on the East Coast's nearest and dearest collectibles says. Already nationally-recognized on CBS News, Bloomberg, NY Post, and other media sources for his knowledgeable devotion for the toys, Michael D. Roberto brings the 2019 Hess Truck Encyclopedia Collectors Guide to Amazon. And to think, it all started in 1977 when, at the age of five, the author took a trip with his terminally-ill father to a Hess gas station to get his first Hess truck. Little did his father know how that simple act of love would shape his son's life and that he'd always be remembered for, something I think resonates inside us all.



Roberto said, "Every time I see the Hess brand, I get a positive memory of my dad. So, with the closing of their gas stations in late 2014, it was time to create a book about every Hess truck ever made. All things Hess toy trucks is here. I've even included never-before-seen prototypes, and promotional materials like the gas station posters, flags, bags, and buttons that signaled that time of year has come. It's the perfect thing to draw families together around an annual tradition that's pure Americana."



Noted as the "absolute essential for any Hess truck collector," the book has over 1,000 full-color pictures with a strong focus on the company's vintage toy trucks. It also has little known facts that underscore the resource's deep dive into the differences between model variations. Among other notable information, the guide highlights all the rare and valuable special edition toy trucks not released to the general public, including the most expensive known truck sale at almost $12,000.



