Avid London Skier Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Revolutionary All-in-1 Ski Suit

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2016 --Avid London skier, Naomi Hampton, has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign at Kickstarter seeking support for her revolutionary all-in-one ski suit CG1. Designed under her skiwear brand Red7SkiWear, the new-age suit speaks of a modern take on conventional ski suits, designed for optimum comfort in all seasons.



The crowdfunding campaign is geared to raise 55,000 GBP (65000 EURO, 73000 USD) by October 8, 2016.



"We are excited to bring to you our innovative ski suit come winter to ensure a more fulfilling skiing and snowboarding experience for you. Our beautifully tailored all-in-one CG1 ski suit assures more warmth and strength compared to regular hard-shell rivals- and also promises relief from the very discomfort and bulk of wearing the padded suits. Its meticulous design allows one to easily layer-up underneath during chilly winter months and you are guaranteed of best temperature regulation in milder conditions or in strenuous activities. Sporting a tri-layer soft-shell fabric equipped with TPU stretch membrane, our modern suit is breathable, elastic, warm & water-resistant. However, such a futuristic project demands solid collaboration and strong financial backup and hence this crowdfunding campaign- your support would be much appreciated", stated Naomi, the co-founder of Red7SkiWear, while announcing the crowdfunding campaign.



Red7SkiWear is a joint endeavor between Naomi and another ardent skier Christie. The idea behind CG1 was inspired by Christie's quest to find the ideal Christmas gift for Naomi. She scoured the market for a skiing jumpsuit only to end up being disgruntled due to the lack of comfort, design flaws and pricey tag of existent samples- and it is when the duo decided to come up with an innovative best all-rounder suit for the skiers and boarders. Thus CG1 was born.



The flagship product of Red7SkiWear, CG1 is backed by cutting edge RECCO avalanche reflectors placed in the hood & lower leg. The reflector assures easy spotting of the wearer by the professional rescuers during avalanche accidents. The 4-way stretch fabric used in the suit talks of better freedom in movement while the ventilation zips help in effective temperature control. There are heat-sealed taped seams to prevent water from reaching inside through stitching. The suit also comes with non-detachable adjustable helmet hood.



"Much to your convenience, we have included several pass pockets in the suit to carry all your essentials as you are out for your snow adventure- like goggles, buffs, sunscreen etc. Besides, the suit also comes with its cool internal strap that enables one to slip it off the shoulder and hang at any height, when you are feeling too hot from a strenuous activity."



A cool host of perks are waiting for the backers. These include special founding member beanie, cap, R7SW blender bottle, limited edition organic cotton t-shirt, 100% cotton sweater, limited edition CG1 suit, exclusive member-only updates and more. Donations reaching 5,000 pounds (6000 euro, 6600 USD) would be specially honored with a grand 7-night stay at a dream luxury chalet in the midst of the magnificent Alps.



