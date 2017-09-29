Avid Union Launches Stylish Evolution in Integrated Tech Travel

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2017 --Another innovation by Avid Union, the TripTech is a coordinated trio of sleek, futuristic fashion items that work together to protect a traveler or commuter's precious documents, devices, and other possessions as they make their way to wherever their destination is.



As with other Avid Union offerings, the TripTech was designed to integrate technology into fashion, inspired by gaming and comics in addition to advancements in digital technology. The TripTech is the evolutionary next step in functional fashion.



The TripTech is comprised three unique items:



- The "Intersect" wallet - a one-of-a-kind wallet designed with intersecting outer pockets for cards, RFID linked inside security pockets for bills, and a special elastic pocket for tech devices - perfect for a mini USB flash drive;



- The "Rib" - a patent pending, over the shoulder holster bag with RFID security protection that is easily accessed by you, but secure against others; and



- The "Blade" - a revolutionary "transformer tech case" that transforms from briefcase to sling to backpack, has double padded laptop protection, and an expandable main bag.



The "Rib" was first launched in 2012, but has been upgraded to move away from its original harness system design to that of a more user friendly sling belt in this "2.5" version.



Now the modern urbanite can confidently carry their most important items in a nonpareil, secure set of accessories, without having to worry about identity or credit card theft and breaches of information security. Plus, they'll look very cool doing it.



The wallet, holster bag, and tech case can be used together or separately. Avid Union is making all three items available to the public via its Kickstarter campaign. Backers can purchase the TripTech components at a generous discount from MSRD. The crowdfunding campaign can be found at http://kck.st/2wZXhQc, with less than a month left in its run.



About Avid Union

Avid Union is an enterprise that continues to attract a loyal following and brand recognition of its "tech fashion" on social media channels. By integrating product design, development, and manufacturing, and expanding its partnerships, Avid Union is striving to change the face of fashion design and social commerce. Its entire line of tech fashion will be made available, one project at a time, via crowdfunding campaigns, in order to hone in on consumers who share the same philosophies about function and style.