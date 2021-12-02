Avimesa Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign to Grow Remote Industrial Monitoring Tech

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2021 --The "Information Age" will never be history, but Avimesa is a startup making history thanks to their universal approach to capturing data through sensors of all sorts, including thousands never intended for information gathering. That's the 30,000-foot view of Avimesa's Industrial Internet of Things.



The company's Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform simplifies the process of connecting thousands of inexpensive off-the-shelf sensors from hundreds of suppliers to remotely monitor all kinds of Things (sic) on the internet. Customers don't have to connect just digital Things receptive to and, indeed, designed for digital delivery of data. Analog Things can be connected to the Avimesa cloud too — movement, temperature, radar, pollution, humidity, flow, and thousands of other low-power sensors -- to gain business intelligence on almost anything.



Avimesa's proprietary technology is based on a unique combination of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and LTE, it is out-of-the-box ready to cover several acres of space with cloud-connected sensors relaying all data to a user-friendly cloud interface. Installation is as easy as setting up any popular home technology device. The intuitive interface comes with a complete graphing, alert, and and logic-based notification system that can be used by anyone who knows how to surf the web.



The company focuses on industrial customers who have working yards. A working yard is anything from a shipping port, to railroad yards, to farms, to school yards, to parks, rare lumber yards, waste, and water treatment facilities among dozens of examples. All told, modest estimates peg the global market in excess of $250 billion providing an endless runway for sales growth fueled by the insatiable demand for more information in every sector of industry.



About Avimesa

Avimesa aims to be the gold standard in Industrial IoT, particularly for working yards. They have the scalability, the technology, and the leadership to be the number one player in the field. In the digital age, information is the currency of the realm, and Avumesa's platform can provide customers with real-time information for every Thing in their facility. CEO Joe Austin, one of the first C programmers, is an expert in making complex technology accessible. In a former role, he was CEO of Miva, a stronghold in e-commerce, where he grew sales using a unique bundle strategy that fueled retail / bizdev deal flow. In his career Joe has held executive roles in finance, aerospace, storage, print, e-commerce, agency, and now Industrial IoT.