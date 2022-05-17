AVO Fence & Supply Adds Cedar Lamp Posts to Its Catalog of Offerings

Stoughton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2022 --AVO Fence & Supply is excited to now offer cedar lamp posts as well as providing servicing for existing cedar lamp posts that may require additional boring for installment of wires within the post. The cedar lamp posts, previously supplied by Penney Fence in Londonderry, NH, will now be stocked in house and can be purchased through available inventory, made-to-order options, or through custom designs.



"We're excited to expand our products and capabilities with this wonderful product. Our team always strives to expand our capabilities in order to provide the best customer experience through our service and our product," stated Mike Palmer of AVO Fence & Supply. "Stay tuned for updated photography in our online gallery," he added.



For more information on AVO Fence & Supply and our products, visit our website: www.avofenceandsupply.com.



About AVO Fence & Supply

AVO Fence & Supply is a New England fence manufacturer serving both homeowners' and contractors' fencing needs since 1975. AVO offers custom fence design and manufacturing services, the largest selection of cedar fencing in the area, and superior vinyl fence systems. In addition to cedar and vinyl, AVO manufactures and sells ornamental metal and chain-link fencing materials. Homeowners and contractors can visit AVO's Stoughton showroom or South Shore and Cape Cod yards to see how different materials and fencing styles will look. As the largest supplier of cedar lumber and the biggest Bufftech vinyl fence distributor in the area, AVO has a vast inventory that can meet even the most sophisticated fencing requests.