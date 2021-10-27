AVO Fence & Supply Announces New Distribution Agreement with Locinox

Stoughton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2021 --AVO Fence & Supply, New England-based fence manufacturer since 1975, announces a new distribution agreement with Locinox. From industrial hinges to gate hardware, a variety of Locinox products will be available for purchase on the AVO Fence & Supply website for both homeowners and contractors located in the New England area.



Based in Glendale Heights, Illinois, Locinox is the leading manufacturer of exterior gate and fence hardware. Locinox products are designed for outdoor use and are made with unparalleled quality components. As the experts in the industry for over 30 years, Locinox focuses on high-quality, innovative hardware solutions that simplify installations and make customers' lives easier.



AVO Fence & Supply has proudly served the fence industry and homeowners across New England since 1975. AVO carries one of the largest inventories of cedar wood fencing in the Northeast, and is the largest distributor of CertainTeed Bufftech vinyl fence in Massachusetts.



"We are excited to offer Locinox's fence and gate hardware to our customers," said Mike Palmer, AVO Fence & Supply's owner. "We pride ourselves on offering the highest quality fencing solutions, and Locinox is the perfect addition to our product mix. Its proven performance and style is perfect for our region. Customers are going to love the options Locinox products provide them in design, function, and security."



About AVO Fence & Supply

AVO Fence & Supply is a New England fence manufacturer serving both homeowners' and contractors' fencing needs since 1975. AVO offers custom fence design and manufacturing services, the largest selection of cedar fencing in the area, and superior vinyl fence systems. In addition to cedar and vinyl, AVO manufactures and sells ornamental metal and chain-link fencing materials. Homeowners and contractors can visit AVO's Stoughton showroom or South Shore and Cape Cod yards to see how different materials and fencing styles will look. As the largest supplier of cedar lumber and the biggest Bufftech vinyl fence distributor in the area, AVO has a vast inventory that can meet even the most sophisticated fencing requests.