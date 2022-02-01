AVO Fence & Supply Awarded Best of Houzz 2022

Stoughton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2022 --AVO Fence & Supply, New England area fence manufacturer since 1975, has won a "Best of Houzz" award for Customer Service on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. AVO Fence & Supply has proudly served the fence industry and homeowners across New England since 1975 and was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.7 million active home building, remodeling, and design industry professionals.



This is the 10-year anniversary of the Best of Houzz awards program. Badges are awarded annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service, and Photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2021. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award.



"Best of Houzz 2022" badges appear on winners' profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help the more than 65 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts on Houzz to identify popular and top-rated home professionals for their projects.



Mike Palmer, AVO Fence & Supply's president, commented on receiving the award, "Our team is excited to receive the Best of Houzz award that reflects our hard work and dedication to providing excellent service to our customers. We would like to thank all of our wonderful customers for partnering with us this past year, as we continue to address issues in lead times and supply shortages."



"We launched the Best of Houzz awards program over a decade ago to highlight the work of the most talented and customer-focused professionals in our industry," said Liza Hausman, vice president of industry marketing at Houzz. "When homeowners come to Houzz to find professionals to complete their projects, the Best of Houzz badges offer a marker of credibility, supporting their decision to move forward. We are extremely proud of this year's winners, many of whom have won multiple times, and we're pleased to give them this recognition and a platform on which to showcase their expertise."



You can see more of AVO Fence & Supply's work on Houzz at AVO Fence & Supply.



About AVO Fence & Supply

AVO Fence and Supply is a New England fence manufacturer serving both homeowners' and contractors' fencing needs since 1975. AVO offers custom fence design and manufacturing services, the largest selection of cedar fencing in the area, and superior vinyl fence systems. In addition to cedar and vinyl, AVO manufactures and sells ornamental metal and chain-link fencing materials. Homeowners and contractors can visit AVO's Stoughton showroom or South Shore and Cape Cod yards to see how different materials and fencing styles will look. As the largest supplier of cedar lumber and the biggest Bufftech vinyl fence distributor in the area, AVO has a vast inventory that can meet even the most sophisticated fencing requests.