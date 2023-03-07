AVO Fence & Supply Awarded Best of Houzz 2023

Stoughton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2023 --AVO Fence & Supply of Stoughton, MA has won a "Best of Houzz" award for Customer Service on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design, including the all-in-one software solution for industry professionals.



AVO Fence & Supply has proudly served the fence industry and homeowners across New England since 1975 and was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than three million active home building, remodeling, and design industry professionals.



Best of Houzz awards are given annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service, and Photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a professional's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2022. Architecture and interior designers\photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award.



"Best of Houzz 2023" badges appear on winners' profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help the more than 65 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts on Houzz identify popular and top-rated home professionals for their projects.



"We are dedicated to providing superior service to our customers, and we are honored to receive this award for the third consecutive year," said Mike Palmer, president of AVO Fence & Supply. "Over the past year, our team has worked diligently to support our customers, our contractors, and our community, and we want to thank everyone we have had the opportunity to work with."



"We are thrilled to highlight incredibly talented and customer-driven pros from the Houzz community through the Best of Houzz awards," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "At Houzz, we strive to support professionals—from building their brands and attracting clients to managing their business efficiently and profitably, and collaborating with clients. The Best of Houzz awards provide a distinctive mark of credibility for homeowners looking for pros on Houzz. We congratulate all the winners for everything they've accomplished in 2022 and look forward to seeing their work and positive reviews in the year ahead."



You can see more of AVO Fence & Supply's work at AVO Fence & Supply.



About AVO Fence & Supply

AVO Fence & Supply is a New England fence manufacturer serving both homeowners' and contractors' fencing needs since 1975. AVO offers custom fence design and manufacturing services, the largest selection of cedar fencing in the area, and superior vinyl fence systems. In addition to cedar and vinyl, AVO manufactures and sells ornamental metal and chain-link fencing materials. Homeowners and contractors can visit AVO's Stoughton showroom or South Shore and Cape Cod yards to see how different materials and fencing styles will look. As the largest supplier of cedar lumber and the biggest Bufftech vinyl fence distributor in the area, AVO has a vast inventory that can meet even the most sophisticated fencing requests.