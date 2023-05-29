AVO Fence & Supply Continues Partnership with JCS for Second Year

Stoughton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2023 --AVO Fence & Supply has partnered with the Joshua Chamberlain Society (JCS) for the second year in a row in support of their mission during the weeks of Memorial Day and Veterans Day. JCS is a non-profit organization that provides long-term support to veterans who have sustained permanent combat injuries, and to the children of deceased veterans.



During the week of Memorial Day (May 28 through June 4, 2023), AVO will donate 1% of all sales to JCS.



"We are proud to partner with an organization like JCS for a second year in a row in support of their mission to support members of the military and their families beyond their time of service," shares Mike Palmer of AVO Fence & Supply.



Check out our blog for more information on AVO's partnership with JCS. Please note, AVO Fence & Supply will be closed Monday, May 29th, in observance of Memorial Day.



For more information on AVO Fence & Supply and our products, visit our website: www.avofenceandsupply.com.



For more information on the Joshua Chamberlain Society and how to donate, visit their website at www.chamberlainsociety.org.



About AVO Fence & Supply

AVO Fence and Supply is a New England fence manufacturer serving both homeowners' and contractors' fencing needs since 1975. AVO offers custom fence design and manufacturing services, the largest selection of cedar fencing in the area, and superior vinyl fence systems. In addition to cedar and vinyl, AVO manufactures and sells ornamental metal and chain-link fencing materials. Homeowners and contractors can visit AVO's Stoughton showroom or South Shore and Cape Cod yards to see how different materials and fencing styles will look. As the largest supplier of cedar lumber and the biggest Bufftech vinyl fence distributor in the area, AVO has a vast inventory that can meet even the most sophisticated fencing requests.