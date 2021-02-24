AVO Fence & Supply Earns 2020 Best of Porch Award

Stoughton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2021 --AVO Fence & Supply is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry's coveted Best of Porch Award. This award honors the top 1 percent of service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Porch.com in 2020.



"Service pros that receive our Best of Porch Award represent the best in our network, who are consistently making great customer service their mission," said Porch Founder Matt Ehrilichman. "These pros have provided exceptional service to our members and absolutely deserve recognition for the exemplary customer service they exhibited in the past year."



AVO Fence & Supply has proudly served the fence industry and homeowners across New England since 1975. AVO carries one of the largest inventories of cedar wood fencing in the Northeast, and is the largest distributor of CertainTeed Bufftech vinyl fence in Massachusetts.



Mike Palmer, AVO Fence & Supply's owner, commented on receiving the award, "We're are very pleased that AVO has been recognized as one of the best service providers to the home service industry. We take seriously the confidence our customers place in us, and we take the time necessary to ensure that we remain the preferred source for all fencing needs for both homeowners and fencing contractors."



About AVO Fence and Supply

AVO Fence and Supply is a New England fence manufacturer serving both homeowners' and contractors' fencing needs since 1975. AVO offers custom fence design and manufacturing services, the largest selection of cedar fencing in the area, and superior vinyl fence systems. In addition to cedar and vinyl, AVO manufactures and sells ornamental metal and chain-link fencing materials. Homeowners and contractors can visit AVO's Stoughton showroom or South Shore and Cape Cod yards to see how different materials and fencing styles will look. As the largest supplier of cedar lumber and the biggest Bufftech vinyl fence distributor in the area, AVO has a vast inventory that can meet even the most sophisticated fencing requests.