AVO Fence & Supply Partners with JCS This Veterans Day to Support Troops

Stoughton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2022 --AVO Fence & Supply has partnered with the Joshua Chamberlain Society (JCS) this year for the weeks of Memorial Day and Veterans Day in support of their mission. JCS is a non-profit organization that provides long-term support to veterans who have sustained permanent combat injuries, and to the children of deceased veterans. JCS strives to make these individuals and their families feel supported well beyond their time of service.



During the week of Veterans Day (November 6, 2022 through November 13, 2022), AVO will donate 1% of all sales to JCS.



"We are excited to partner with JCS for a second time this year to help support their mission and give back to active military members and veterans this Veterans Day. AVO is thankful to be able to partner with important organizations such as JCS this year," shares Mike Palmer of AVO Fence & Supply.



