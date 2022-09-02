AVO Fence & Supply Supports Family Promise Metrowest Through Fence Donation

Stoughton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2022 --AVO Fence & Supply has donated fencing to Family Promise Metrowest's (FPM) renovated space at Mulligan Street in Natick, assisting FPM's efforts to complete its new family-friendly outdoor space to help support families and children facing homelessness. AVO Fence & Supply's donation for this project consisted of enclosing the patio area with a new vinyl fence and gate, allowing FPM to set up tables and chairs. AVO Fence & Supply also installed a gated vinyl fence to enclose the side driveway as a safe play area that includes a sandbox, basketball hoop, and kid-sized picnic table for children to use while residing in FPM's shelter or while their parents attend educational workshops.



Family Promise's mission is to transform the lives of families with children who are facing homelessness by mobilizing a diverse community to provide shelter, education, and comprehensive support. Their organization serves low- and moderate-income families with at least one child under the age of 18 who are homeless or at the risk of homelessness.



"AVO is honored to support our local charities, especially one like Family Promise who works towards supporting families and children in need. We have loved seeing the pictures and updates of their new outdoor space, and we hope it brings joy to those who use it," shared Mike Palmer of AVO Fence & Supply.



About AVO Fence & Supply

AVO Fence and Supply is a New England fence manufacturer serving both homeowners' and contractors' fencing needs since 1975. AVO offers custom fence design and manufacturing services, the largest selection of cedar fencing in the area, and superior vinyl fence systems. In addition to cedar and vinyl, AVO manufactures and sells ornamental metal and chain-link fencing materials. Homeowners and contractors can visit AVO's Stoughton showroom or South Shore and Cape Cod yards to see how different materials and fencing styles will look. As the largest supplier of cedar lumber and the biggest Bufftech vinyl fence distributor in the area, AVO has a vast inventory that can meet even the most sophisticated fencing requests.