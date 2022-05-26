AVO Fence & Supply Supports Troops This Memorial Day Through Charitable Partnership

Stoughton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2022 --AVO Fence & Supply has partnered with the Joshua Chamberlain Society (JCS) this year for the weeks of Memorial Day and Veterans Day in support of their mission. JCS is a non-profit organization that provides long-term support to veterans who have sustained permanent combat injuries, and to the children of deceased veterans. JCS strives to make these individuals and their families feel supported well beyond their time of service.



During the week of Memorial Day (May 29, 2022 through June 4, 2022), AVO will donate 1% of all sales to JCS.



"AVO is proud to support an organization like JCS that helps support and give back to those individuals and their families who have sacrificed so much for our country. We look forward to a long relationship with JCS and we are honored to partner with them this year," shared Mike Palmer of AVO Fence & Supply.



More about this is written in a recent blog by AVO, found here: https://marketing.avofenceandsupply.com/blog/avo-fence-supply-launches-new-charitable-giving-promotion.



About AVO Fence & Supply

AVO Fence and Supply is a New England fence manufacturer serving both homeowners' and contractors' fencing needs since 1975. AVO offers custom fence design and manufacturing services, the largest selection of cedar fencing in the area, and superior vinyl fence systems. In addition to cedar and vinyl, AVO manufactures and sells ornamental metal and chain-link fencing materials. Homeowners and contractors can visit AVO's Stoughton showroom or South Shore and Cape Cod yards to see how different materials and fencing styles will look. As the largest supplier of cedar lumber and the biggest Bufftech vinyl fence distributor in the area, AVO has a vast inventory that can meet even the most sophisticated fencing requests.